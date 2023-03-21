Henderson High Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.58 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of HHI opened at GBX 169.28 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.54. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.72 million, a PE ratio of -5,602.90 and a beta of 1.01.
Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile
