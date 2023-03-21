Henderson High Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.58 (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 169.28 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.54. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 137.25 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.72 million, a PE ratio of -5,602.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI)

