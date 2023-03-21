Hesai Group’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 21st. Hesai Group had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSAI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

HSAI stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

