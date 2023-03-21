HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
HORIBA Price Performance
Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.01.
HORIBA Company Profile
