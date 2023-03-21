Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 8,270 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

