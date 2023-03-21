Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

CRBN opened at $142.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $852.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.