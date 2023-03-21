Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $477,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of COP opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

