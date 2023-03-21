Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $570,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $244.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

