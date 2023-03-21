Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

