Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 276 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,296,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,603,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.