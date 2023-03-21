Humanscape Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00363116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,451.95 or 0.26392516 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

