Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $206,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.