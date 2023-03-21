Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 127 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 1.0% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT stock opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

