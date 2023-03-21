iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE IAG traded up C$1.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$83.17. 268,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$93.15.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About iA Financial

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

