iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00.
iA Financial Trading Up 1.3 %
TSE IAG traded up C$1.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$83.17. 268,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$93.15.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.