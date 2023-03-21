IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.22.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IDYA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $19.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.