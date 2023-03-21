IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $29.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of IDYA opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7,161.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

