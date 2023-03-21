ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

IPA stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $76.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.60. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 970,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

