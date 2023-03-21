Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Impala Platinum Stock Up 0.5 %
Impala Platinum stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
