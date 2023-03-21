Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Impala Platinum Stock Up 0.5 %

Impala Platinum stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

