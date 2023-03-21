Insider Buying: Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Colin Sutherland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.
Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of CVE:AMC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.06. Arizona Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.
About Arizona Metals
Featured Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.