Insider Buying: Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) Director Colin Sutherland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVE:AMC traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The firm has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.06. Arizona Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$6.98.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

