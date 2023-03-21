Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director George M. Milne bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,284.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.