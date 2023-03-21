Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director George M. Milne bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,284.00.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.
About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.