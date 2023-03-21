Insider Buying: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Director Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) Director Travis Vanderzanden purchased 1,000,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,633,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bird Global Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 15,456,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Bird Global Inc has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bird Global by 289.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.