Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Purchases 3,975 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian acquired 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,923.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,921 shares in the company, valued at $319,274.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 5,665,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,352. The stock has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.