Insider Buying: Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) CFO Purchases 3,975 Shares of Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) CFO Harout Krikor Diramerian acquired 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $24,923.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,921 shares in the company, valued at $319,274.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 5,665,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,352. The stock has a market cap of $923.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.11. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,996 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

