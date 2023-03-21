Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.

Mkango Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVE:MKA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.06.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

