Insider Buying: Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) Director William Drummond Dawes acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.
Mkango Resources Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of CVE:MKA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. Mkango Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.06.
About Mkango Resources
