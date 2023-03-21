Insider Buying: Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NEV stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. 212,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,713. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78.

About Nevada Sunrise Metals

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

