Insider Buying: Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Roy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of NEV stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. 212,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,713. Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78.
About Nevada Sunrise Metals
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.