Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Acquires 373 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.78 per share, for a total transaction of $20,059.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shannon Bishop Arvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Shannon Bishop Arvin bought 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. 30,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

