Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.29. 6,406,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 590.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TC Energy

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

