Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$52.29. 6,406,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,768. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 590.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Recommended Stories
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.