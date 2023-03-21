Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.
Torq Resources Stock Performance
CVE TORQ remained flat at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.58. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40.
About Torq Resources
