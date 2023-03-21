Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 25,000 shares of Torq Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

CVE TORQ remained flat at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.58. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

