Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells 5,311 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 5,311 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $68,511.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,783.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Software alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $53,511.95.

On Monday, March 13th, H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $181,470.56.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $431.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.