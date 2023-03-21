Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Sells 220,264 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total value of C$5,658,494.05.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$19.72 and a twelve month high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.31.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.64.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.