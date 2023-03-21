Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06.
Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
KXS traded up C$4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$183.09. 95,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.14. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
