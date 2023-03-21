Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total value of C$245,221.06.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total value of C$430,200.00.

KXS traded up C$4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$183.09. 95,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$150.14. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$217.50.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

