Insider Selling: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells 20,103 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 20,103 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.52, for a total transaction of C$653,749.56.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

TSE:LAC traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.56. 616,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.42. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.60.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.