Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Senior Officer Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$123,000.00.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TLO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 310,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,170. The company has a market cap of C$314.92 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

About Talon Metals

(Get Rating)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

