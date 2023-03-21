InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Redburn Partners

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($67.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.54) to GBX 6,200 ($76.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($68.16) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.14) to GBX 6,000 ($73.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,750 ($70.61).

Shares of LON IHG traded up GBX 109 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,397 ($66.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,474. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,174 ($51.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($71.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,557.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,991.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,137.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.80), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,430,185.12). 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

