International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Up 16.7%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 183,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 126,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 57.20, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of C$17.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Raleigh Lake project, which covers an area over 48,500 hectares located in Ontario; Avalonia Project, which comprises eight prospecting licenses totaling 292 square kilometers in south-eastern Ireland; and the Forgan Lake/Georgia Lake Project, which covers an area of 256 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining District in Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

