International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Critical Review

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Helbiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.64 $57.33 million $1.49 16.52 Helbiz $12.83 million 2.25 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05

Profitability

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares International Money Express and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.48% 42.49% 15.95% Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for International Money Express and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.85%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Helbiz.

Summary

International Money Express beats Helbiz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

