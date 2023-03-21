Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.22 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $39.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00018547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,131,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,748,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

