Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

