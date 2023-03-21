Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 389,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 395,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

