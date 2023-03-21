Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 6.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,784 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,699. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

