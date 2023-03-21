Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,558,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,035,176. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

