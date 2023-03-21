Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,025,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 510,527 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

