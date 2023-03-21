Investors Buy High Volume of U.S. Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 87% compared to the average daily volume of 8,380 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 16,767,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,706,993. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

