Investors Purchase High Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 638% compared to the typical volume of 3,557 call options.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 13,599,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,356. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Trading of ON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ON by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ON

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.