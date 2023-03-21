Investure LLC Has $29.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investure LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investure LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $365.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,435. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

