IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $602.94 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010431 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
