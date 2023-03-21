IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $602.94 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.