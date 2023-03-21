iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,589,201 shares. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

