iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.67. The stock had a trading volume of 643,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

