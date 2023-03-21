iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.07. 48,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,770. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.