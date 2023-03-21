iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 971,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

