iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 2,269,841 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

