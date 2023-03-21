iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.89% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 789,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.