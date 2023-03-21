iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.8% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth CMT owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,720. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

